From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi House of Assembly has impeached the Speaker, Hon. Samaila Abdulmumeen Kamba and his Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Muhammad Buhari-Aleiro.

Their impeachment was announced by the Chairman House Committee on Information and Culture, Alhaji Muhammad Tukur, , after closed door plenary session in the state assembly.

While briefing newsmen, Tukur said that the Speaker was immediately replaced by Deputy Chief Whip, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar- Lolo (APC-Bagudo West) while deputy speaker was replaced by Alhaji Muhammad Ankwai (APC- Zuru).

Tukur, who did not disclose the reason for the impeachment of the principal officers, said ” 20 members of the assembly out of 24 attended the session.

“These officers included, Chief Whip, House Leader, Deputy House Leader, among other 20 members that were in the closed door session,” the chairman said.