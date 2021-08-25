From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Speaker of the Kebbi House of Assembly, Abdulmumeen Kamba and the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Muhammad Buhari-Aleiro, have been impeached.

The impeachment was announced by Alhaji Muhammad Tukur, Chairman, House Committee on Information and Culture, shortly after closed door plenary on Tuesday.

He said that the speaker was immediately replaced by the Deputy Chief Whip, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar-Lolo (APC-Bagudo West) while the deputy speaker was replaced by Alhaji Muhammad Ankwai (APC- Zuru).

Tukur, who did not disclose the reason for the impeachment of the principal officers, said 20 out of the 24 members of the assembly attended the session.

“These included, the Chief Whip, the House Leader and the Deputy House Leader, among other 20 members,” the chairman said.