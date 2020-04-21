Kebbi House of Assembly has urged the State Government to pay the gratuity of all retired civil servants in the state.

The Assembly also urged the state government to assign portfolios to all appointed Special Assistants and to reconstitute the boards of parastatals and agencies with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Vice Chairman, House Committee on Information, Sama’ila Salihu-Bui, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

It said that the Assembly took the decision at its executive sitting on Tuesday, which was attended by the Secretary to Kebbi State Government.

“The Honourable House is hereby calling on Kebbi State Government to pay gratuity to all the retired civil servants in the State and Local Government Areas.

“That the Kebbi State Government as a matter of urgency should constitute all Boards and Parastatals in the State with immediate effect.”

It also urged the state government to assign portfolios to all appointed Special Advisers and pay them their renumeration with immediate effect.

The statement also ordered all Local Government Council Chairmen to immediately pay all beneficiaries of N5,000 allowance which were withheld for the past three to four months.

The House directed that the Council Chairmen should effect the payment before the end of April. (NAN)