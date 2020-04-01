Members of Kebbi State House of Assembly have donated 50 per cent of their two months salaries as part of their support and commitment toward containment of Coronavirus pandemic.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Buhari-Aleiro, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“The 24 members of the state house of assembly have donated 50 per cent of their two months salaries as part of their support and commitment toward ensuring the success of the on going fight against Coronavirus pandemic,” Buhari-Aleiro said.

The deputy speaker added that: “This is part of the members’ collective resolve to always support the laudable initiatives of Gov. Atiku Bagudu in his quest to further move kebbi State forward.” (NAN).