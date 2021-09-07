By Yahaya Sarki

Democracy has indeed trudged on in spite of all the odds. This inevitable feat indeed needs no further illustration as the fact is as glaring as it is a reality. Happily, on Friday, August 27, 2021, the people of the Land of Equity celebrated 30 unbroken years of the creation of the state, which was created by the then Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.) on August 27, 1991, 30 years ago. This day indeed calls for more praises to Almighty Allah to commemorate the epoch-making day.

History was, therefore, happily recorded on August 27, 1991, when the trailblazer state and the unbeatable pacesetter, the legendary Land of Equity, Kebbi State, was born. It was indeed an epoch-making day to reckon with, worthy of ceaseless emulation. Gen. Babangida, aka IBB, was the one who history and posterity would not forget by creating Kebbi State.

Kebbi is a state in north-western Nigeria with its capital at Birnin Kebbi. The state was created out of a part of Sokoto State. Kebbi State is bordered by Sokoto, Niger and Zamfara states, Dosso Region in the Republic of Niger and the nation of Benin. It has a total area of 36,800 km² (14,200 sq mi). The state has since then continued to blossom from strength to strength.

It is noteworthy that, from its creation to date, Kebbi State has continued to rise to fame and greatness, locally and internationally. It has had eight chief executives, democratically elected and military dministrators. The roll call includes the pioneer military admministrator, Patrick Aziza, from August 28, 1991, a day after the creation of the state, to January 1992.)

Others in the array of past leaders of the state are: Abubakar Musa, who was civilian Governor from January 1992 to November 1993 (NRC), Salihu Tunde Bello, Military Administrator, between December 9, 1993, and August 22, 1996, John Uba, Military Administrator, from August 22, 1996, to August 1998, Sama’ila Bature Chamah, Military Administrator, August 1998 to May 1999. He was the one who successfully conducted the maiden transition from the military to a civilian government.

Others helmsmen were: Senator Adamu Aliero, another democratically elected governor (APP, ANPP), from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2007, Usman Nasamu Saidu Dakingari, civilian governor from May 29, 2007, to May 29, 2015 (PDP), acting governor, Aminu Musa Habib Mega, between February 24, 2012, to May 25, 2012, and the incumbent workaholic and the master engineer of Kebbi State, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who was inaugurated as democratically elected governor of the state, from May 29, 2015, to date.

It is clear that the state has in the last six years recorded unprecedented developmental strides under the indefatigable leadership of Sen. Bagudu, the chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, as well as the vice-chairman of Nigeria’s invaluable National Food Security Council.

Although Kebbi State has sustained its steady growth and development from 1991 to date, it’s, however, incontestible that the state has never had it so good like in the past six years and some months under the leadership of the bulldozer, energetic and patriotic governor, Sen. Bagudu. The developmental strides of the state know no bounds, all aspects of human endeavour and all sectors of the economy of the state.

It is a really a Herculean task to list the intimidating scorecard in a very laconic piece like this one, as such, one can just generalize and say that it has been development and development in Kebbi State, from May 29, 2015, to date, and the list is endless. The people of the state are tangibly elated and they never regret entrusting their mandate (twice) to Gov. Bagudu, the Sarkin Noman Nigeria and the pillar of rural transformation, quoting Nigeria’s Commander-in-chief, President Muhammadu Buhari.

All the sectors of the economy of Kebbi State have been positively touched and transformed by the people-oriented administration of Gov. Bagudu. Viz: health, education, roads, security, infrastructure and other related sectors. However, one sector that must be specifically periscoped is the agricultural sector. Indeed, food security is key to the success of the other sectors. A hungry man, they say, is an angry man. Food is really very important.

One key national project that was launched in the state is the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme. ABP, for short, has been largely successful in the state and Nigeria, sequel to the dexterity of Gov. Bagudu and the unparalleled commitment of his administration to the scheme. It has increased rice production in Kebbi State, and Nigeria in general, leading to the stoppage of the importation of rice. The programme has also provided more employment opportunities to youths and women, among others.

Sen. Bagudu has also revolutionized rice farming, as Kebbi’s rice production rose from less than a million tonnes, to over two million tonnes within the first two years of the programme. Even though ABP is a federal government programme, Sen. Bagudu gave the desired political muscle and moral support to it, hence, it excellently succeeded in the state, eventually enveloping Nigeria.

His unmatched agricultural policies have also brought about the establishment of several ultra-modern small, medium and mega rice mills across the state, as well as the mass engagement of the womenfolk in rice processing, and the rise of the Rice Pyramids across the states, all courtesy of the sagacity, piety and hard work of Gov. Bagudu.

In the same vein, Kebbi has witnessed the establishment of a tomato factory in Gafara, Ngaski Local Government. All are private sector-driven as a result of the conducive atmosphere for the private sector to flourish in the state. There is also the proposed disbursement of AGMIES loan to 10,000 youths.

Another feat that the Land of Equity recored under Gov. Bagudu was the creation of the Kebbi State online portal for the first time in the history of the state. It is a data bank of information, especially beneficial to youths. This will afford the opportunity for the youths and unemployed to get more job opportunities at the federal level and the private sector.

The achivements of the Principal and Master Strategist are uncountable, like the abundant dividends of democracy that he has continued to provide to the people of the state. Time and space will not be enough to reel out all the positive developmental strides of Sen. Bagudu in physical and human development in Kebbi State.

However, some of these achievements have been summerised.

These include; successful and uncomplicated CS deliveries for post repaired clients in VVF Centres in the State were carried out to hundreds of clients, the state VVF Centre has been made one out of three that constantly offer routine repair services in the country, Community mobilisation and stakeholder advocacy in the state has educated significant number of women and families on VVF cases, introduced a cooperative society for repaired clients for self-reliance and prepare clients for self reliance and proper management of equipment given to discharged patients by State Government.

Giving the communities maternal and child health support, training of child protection officers in the state to support people with special needs, Procurement of psychiatric and non-psychiatric drugs, supply of mattress, renovation of administrative block, pit latrine at the Jega Psychiatric Centre, Construction of mini stadium at Zuguru, Revival of Kebbi United football club, Revival of schools sports, Sponsorship of clubs from the state to participate in the National Sports festival, National League games, National Division II and National Division III play off, Sponsorship of the state football Association to participate in the Under 17 Football Tournament in Kano as well as the state chapter of the Nigerian referees to fitness test and the promotion examinations in Abuja and Kaduna.

Others are, Support of the state contingent to feature in the under 13 and under 15 selection competitions organized by the NFF in collaboration with the Northwest Zone and the National Sports Commission, Abuja, provision of vocational and technical skills for the youth to be self-reliant, Soft Loans for the fish farmers and sellers, Soft Loans for members of the road transport workers and owners unions, Vegetable sellers and Second hand cloths sellers.

Under road construction, there are the construction of Bubuche – Bayawa Road, Construction of Augie -Zagi Border Road, Extension of Augie Zagie-Sokoto Border Road (1.0km) and Erosion Control, Repairs of Bridge Deck along Ka’oje–Illo Road, Construction of Kaoje-Lafagu including kaoje Township Roads, Erosion Problem Along Kende-Zagga Road At Ratse Village, Rehabilitation of Ka’oje-ILLO Road, Construction of Access Road and Drainages at Zariyar- Kalakala, Construction of Roads and Drainages at Adamu Aliero Housing Estate, Construction of Roads and Drainages at Bayan Kara Area, Construction of Access Roads and Drainage within Mechanic Village B/Kebbi, Construction of Access Roads and Outfall drainage at T/Wada Area, Construction of Out fall Drain at Aliero Quarters, Rehabilitation of Ahmadu Bello Way B/Kebbi, Construction of Access Roads and Drainages at Shagari Quarters, B/Kebbi.

The construction of Access Roads and Drainages at Sabon Garin Gwadangaji, Construction of Access Roads and Drainage System at Makerar Gandu Area, Construction of Access Roads to Dr. Amina Government Girls College B/Kebbi, Construction of Access Roads for New Layout behind Dr. Amina Govt. Girls College, Rehabilitation of Road at GRA Opposite Access Bank, Construction of Badariya- Kola-Zuguru Road, Construction of Fillin Sarki – Nepa Juction Road Tudun Wada, Construction of Out fall Drainage at Tudun Wada, Construction of Access Roads & Drainage System, at Kofar kola – Gamagira-Kofar Dindi-Old Prison, Rehabilitation of Rima round about,Old Bank Road, Rehabilitation of Makama Road, Construction of Access Roads and Drainages in Kola Town .

Desilting of Dukku River, Rehabilitation of five Round A-bouts in Kebbi State, Construction of Access roads and Side Drains at Tsohon Gari and Gwadangwaji, Construction of Washed out Embankment and Additional Box Culvert (2.0 x2.0) at Alfagai, Construction of Access Roads and Drainage System in Ambursa town (2.35 km), Erosion Control in Bunza, Emergency repairs of 2NO Bridges at Baban Jori Giede -Baba – Dan Yaku villages, Construction of Bunza- Gwade-Damana Road Rehabilitation of Bridge a long Bunza – D/Gari Road, Construction of Kamba –Dolekaina Road, Construction of Dolekaina-Buma –Tungar Rafi Road, Rehabilitation of Ribah- Maga Road, Rehabilitation of Ribah-Wasagu-Bena Road, Construction of Falale – Barama- Badariya-Argungu Bye Pass Road in Cluding 1 NO. 2 Span Bridge,Construction of Jega Township Road (From Police Station,Yauri Road -Mal. Abbas House), Construction of Inwala –Dunbegu, Construction of Aliero -Gehuru Road, Construction of 1. 2 km Access Road and Drainage system from Filin Idi.

The rest are, Koko/yauri Road in Jega town, Construction of Maiyama – Katanga Road, Jega Motor Park-Nassarawa-Kyarmi, Road Construction of Kalgo Township Roads, Koko Township Roads construction, Construction of Besse -Samanaji Road, Construction of Maiyama & SambawaTown ship Roads,Rehabilitation of Malando – Ngaski -Warah Road. Construction of Dirin Daji Township Roads, Construction of Dirin daji-Dankolo-Sakaba Road, Repairs of flood damage at Giro Bridge along Suru Giro Road 4 Cells 3×3 Box Along Shema – Bakoshi – Matankari and Road Rehabilitation of Suru –Kwaifa – Giro Junction Road, the list is on and on.

Happy birthday, Kebbi State,

Long live Kebbi State, and

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria .

•Sarki is special adviser, media, to Kebbi State governor

