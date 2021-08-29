From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A total of 5,889 Nigerians across the 21 Local Government Areas of Kebbi State have started receiving N550,000 as Federal Government intervention tagged COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility Loan to enable them to cushion the effect of economic retardation caused by lockdown occasion by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN )made this known in Birnin-Kebbi while flagging off the distribution of the loan facilities.

He stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government will continue to do more in order to actualize its policy of poverty eradication, economic empowerment, attainment of sustainable development goals and getting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Malami said his appointment as Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has resulted in a multifaceted contribution to the country.

According to him, ‘as we celebrate 30th anniversary of the creation of Kebbi State, I want to congratulate State Government and people of Kebbi State. It is on the instance of the State Government that I was appointed as a Minister which paves the way for me to provide a meaningful contribution to my country and my community,’ he said.

He noted that the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been instrumental to the attainment of the cardinal objectives of President Muhamamdu Buhari-led administration in the areas of the fight against corruption, enhancement of the rule of law and entrenchment of democratic ideals among others.

‘As a representative of the people of Kebbi State at the Federal Executive Council and for the purposes of elaborative stakeholders’ engagement and community outreach, I have been consulting Kebbi State indigenes holding Executive positions at the Federal level and strategize on the most effective and efficient ways to serve our community.

‘It is also important to state that out of the need to access Federal Government intervention programmes we actively engaged and worked with some Federal Government Officers in Kebbi State and/or of Kebbi State origin to establish Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) of Kadi Malami Foundation (KMF) and Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative (KDI) to support the teaming people of Kebbi State with social amenities and diverse economic empowerment programmes.’

The minister noted that through the aforementioned NGOs, they were able to empower more than Two Thousand, Four Hundred and Fifty-Seven (2,457) Cassava Farmers, and Two Thousand and Eight (2008) Rice Farmers across Kebbi State, to access soft loans under the Anchor Brower Programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria aimed at enhancing food production and job creation in Kebbi State.

Malami recalled that his NGOs facilitated enrolment of three thousand (3000) Kebbi indigenes as beneficiaries of the Federal Government Special Public Work Intervention and engaged in the Youth and Students Support Programmes including the distribution of JAMB forms to one thousand candidates to enable them to pursue tertiary education.

He recalled that the NGOs struggled to secured loans ranging from one million to five million naira each to five hundred and eighty (586) persons of Kebbi State origin, in addition to several donations that were channelled to those severally affected by the Kebbi flooding, boat mishap and other natural disasters. We facilitated the nomination and payment of the much-needed Survival Fund to the needy in Kebbi State.

