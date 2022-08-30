From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

In Kebbi State, with divergent tribes, ethnicities, cultures and religions, the state has not stopped striving hard to stay afloat among other states created by former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, on August 27, 1991. Their purposes of being together remained how to forge ahead in unity, peace, equity and laying industrious community for future generations.

From the old Sokoto State, where Kebbi State indigenes dominated the civil service, their vision to have a vibrant society has not eroded them. When the state was carved out from old Sokoto State, the song of hope and anxiety spread all over the 21 local government areas of the state and their four emirate councils.

The state, accordingly, is bordered by Sokoto, Niger and Zamfara states, as well as Dosso Region in the Republic of Niger and the nation of Benin. It has a total area of 36,800 km2 (14,200 sq mi). The state has since then continued to blossom from strength to strength. Kebbi is renowned for its famous Argungu fishing festival, Yauri Regatta festival, Hotugo, Uhola cultural festivals binding them together as united people of diverse cultures.

The state has been governed by military administrators and elected civilian governors. It has been governed by eight governors. The pioneer military administrator of the state was Patrick Aziza, from August 28, 1991 ( a day after the creation of the state), to January 1992. Others were Abubakar Musa, civilian governor, from January 1992 to November 1993 (on the platform of the National Republican Convention), Salihu Tunde Bello , military administrator, between December 9, 1993, and August 22, 1996, John Uba, military administrator, from August 22, 1996, to August 1998, Sama’ila Bature Chamah, military administrator, August 1998 to May 1999. He was the one who successfully conducted the maiden democratic transition from the military to civilian government in the state.

Others were Senator Adamu Aliero, another democratically elected governor ( APP, ANPP), from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2007, Usman Nasamu Saidu Dakingari, governor from May 29, 2007, to May 29, 2015 (PDP), Acting Governor, Aminu Musa Habib Jega, between February 24, 2012, to May 25, 2012, and the incumbent governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, democratically elected governor of the state from May 29, 2015, till date. All these governors have contributed positively to the development and growth of the state during their tenures.

To many progressive observers, Kebbi State is growing every day, with many institutions springing up, hotels, hospitals, modern markets, relaxation centres, roads, private schools and housing estates are now in many places, which were well known as forests.

While speaking on the journey so far, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami, SAN, who is one of the illustrious sons of the state, congratulate the people of the state and Governor Bagudu, whom he described as the hero of modern Kebbi.

He said, “As we celebrate the anniversary of the creation of Kebbi State, I want congratulate the state government and people of Kebbi State. It is on the instance of the state government that I was appointed as a minister, which paved the way for me to provide meaningful contribution to my country and my community.”

He noted that the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been instrumental to the attainment of the cardinal objectives of President Muhamamdu Buhari-led administration in the areas of the fight against corruption, enhancement of the rule of law and entrenchment of democratic ideals, among others.

“As a representative of the people of Kebbi State at the Federal Executive Council and for the purposes of elaborative stakeholders’ engagement and community outreach, I have been consulting Kebbi State indigenes holding executive positions at the federal level to strategize on the most effective and efficient ways to serve our community.

“It is also important to state that out of the need to access federal government intervention programmes, we actively engaged and worked with some Federal Government officers in Kebbi State and/or of Kebbi State origin to establish non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Kadi Malami Foundation (KMF) and Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative (KDI) to support the teeming people of Kebbi State with social amenities and diverse economic empowerment programmes,” he said.

Determined to develop his state and community, Malami, as one of the sons of Kebbi State at the federal level, has continued to facilitate employment opportunities to the youths, women and professionals in various agencies and parastatals. Apart from facilitating job opportunities for indigenes of the state, the AGF, through his NGOs, has empowered thousands of people, small-scale enterprises, establishment of radio stations, mega private primary and secondary school and a private university, which is about to kick off. To many observers, Malami has become the biggest employer of labour in the state.

Similarly, a source close to the minister explained that Malami has made it a commitment to continue to contribute his quota to infrastructure of the state, whether he was in government or not.

Besides, the State Government, under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has continue to attract investors to the state. Under his watch, no fewer than four multi- billion naira Rice mills have been sited in the state with many small and medium scale rice mills springing up in different local government.

Speaking on this breakthrough, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigari Dakingari, explained that many multi-billion naira Rice Mills have sprung up in the state under the administration of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

According to him, apart from Labana Rice Mill in Birnin Kebbi, we now have Wacot Rice Mill, Dangote Rice Mill, Lolo Rice Mill and over 20 small scale rice mills at various locations across the state. This is to tell all Nigerians that, in Kebbi state, our Governor is working hard to ensure that the state is metamorphosis to industrial state where our IGR, employment opportunities would at the apex level for other states to emulate”.

Dakingari explained that, the success story of Anchor Borrowers’ Program. (ABP) was due to hardworking and diligent of the Bagudu’s administration, whereby, LAKE rice was given birth to which is the outcome of the collaboration of Lagos state and Kebbi state. The feast, he said was unique in Nigeria.

He added that, Kebbi state has witnessed the establishment of a Tomato Factory in Gafara, Ngaski Local Government. The Commissioner said: “All are private driven as a result of the conducive atmosphere for private sector to flourish in the state. There is also the proposed disbursement of AGMIES loan to 10,000 youths”.

He noted that, in the area of infrastructure facilities, Bagudu has constructed a lot of rural roads and in the state capital which has continue to paving way for free transportation of farm produce from rural areas to urban markets.

The Commissioner disclosed that, of recent, the Governor has purchased about 128 trucks of fertilizers for onward distribution to the farmers across the 225 wards in the state as well as N40 million to be used to fight Quelea birds which are invading the farms land from neigbouring countries as part of measures to sustain food security in the state.

According to him, “These fertilizers we procured from the company, was procured at the cost of N23,000 .The condition we found ourselves now demanding for reflections, the Rusian-Ukrainian war is affecting the production of fertilizers across the world. And we don’t have enough fertilizers in Nigeria to take care of our farmers in Nigeria. That is why these fertilizers we procured is going to be sold to the farmers in a subsidized price of N15,000 per bag. On the Queala Birds continuous control, His Excellency has approved the sum of N40 million for the continues killing of Quealla Birds’, he said.

Dakingari explained that, the state Governor, Senator Abubaka Atiku Bagudu main concern is how to ensure food security and enhancement of agriculture in the state as the National Vice- Chairman of National Council for Food Security in Nigeria, stressed that the government, since inception, has been procuring fertilizers for the farmers and selling it to them at the subsidized price .