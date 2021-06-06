From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said that his administration would take tough measures against bandits who are frequently attacking the people of the state.

Bagudu, stated this while he paid a condolence visit communities attacked by bandits in Dankowagu local government areas of the state.

According to him ,” it is really unfortunate that these obnoxious and deadly attacks occurred after the area had been quite and peaceful. We should not allow this vicious circle to continue , as such , all hands must be on the deck to provide plausible solutions to the problem.

” Security challenges are not common to Nigeria as they occur everywhere. We must be fast and proactive for peace to return. As mere mortals who believe in faith, both as Muslims and Christians, we should regard this sad development as a trial from the Almighty Allah.

” Also, we should note that, passing blame will not solve the problem . What are required are mutual trust and respect for all . Certainly, more arms or ammunitions will not solve the problem, but respect, support and fervent prayers will do.”

Bagudu again said that, the state government had the powers to ban ‘Yan Sakai, but, it had not done so.

The Governor however urged the vigilantes to collaborate with the security agencies, traditional rulers and the various communities, to ensure the success of their activities.

In his brief remarks , General (rtd) Muhammadu Magoro, while sympathetising with the people of area, said the attacks were perpetrated from outside the country to destabilize Nigeria.

He assured the people that President Muhammadu Buhari is taking measures to end banditry, calling on them to remain calm and law abiding.

Similarly, Senator Bala Ibn NaAllah, representing Kebbi South, who urged the people to see incident as ordained by Allah said, ” the governor is deeply touched and concerned over your plight, we are also concerned, as well, as your leaders, we share your pain and by the grace of God, this will come to an end, ‘ he said.