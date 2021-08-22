From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Automobile Technicians team led by the Deputy Governor of the state, Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai (retd), has presented five sets of fabricated armour vehicles to the state government to be used for combating bandits and other criminals in the state.

Dabai, while showing case the vehicles to newsmen at the team’s workshop, Birnin Kebbi, explained their work was to support the state government’s efforts in fighting crimes across the state.

“One of the major requirements in security is transportation, to have the capacity in moving arms and ammunitions and men to area of combat. His Excellency for the past three months has been gathering and making efforts to gather transport means for our security agents.

“Behind me are some of the vehicles he bought and suggested to him that we should make these vehicles sophisticated militarily. We can change it from civilian outlook to military outlook. As you can see, these vehicles were bought in this condition and we carried out certain fabrications to make it look like military vehicles.

“We have five vehicles we have done and we are going to do another set of five. These ones are going to be faster, because we have already set up the template of reconstruction that are required to reassemble the vehicles”, he said.