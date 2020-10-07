Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has thrown it weight behind the re-election of the wife of the state governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu to the General Assembly for the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, Umar Babale Yauri, disclosed this, yesterday, at a press conference in Birnin Kebbi, saying the state was proud to be blessed with a champion like Mrs. Bagudu.

“It may be recalled that Her Excellency was elected to the Board of Directors and President Elect (BPE) at the UICC at the General Assembly which took place two years ago at Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia, and she was the first female African to be elected to the board. Her election received the endorsement of the Nigerian government, cancer control organisations in Nigeria and other countries. Kebbi State is, as always, proud to be blessed with a champion that is widely acknowledged.

“In the last two years, she used her directorship to further champion the cause of cancer control in Nigeria and other African countries as well. Prior to her election to the UICC, she founded the Medicaid Foundation which has been in the forefront of mobilisation for cancer control. In Kebbi State, she has helped to mobilise stakeholders and indeed facilitated partnership between the state and leading companies that are in cancer control and treatment. This is in addition to many other initiatives that had advanced the cause of cancer care in the state,” Yauri said.