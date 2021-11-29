From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chattered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN has conferred a merit award on Kebbi State Government at the CITN Merit Award and Dinner Ceremony held at Lagoon Restaurant, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

According to CTIN, the merit award is instituted to recognize individuals, corporate entities and state Governments for their invaluable contribution to the development of Nigerian Tax system.

Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor in Media, Mallam Yahyah Sarki confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “Kebbi was conferred with the award for her consistent derive in increased revenue generation and for being an excellent proponent of the transformation agenda where good governance can be seen and felt championed by the Governor, His Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

” The state was in the past agrarian and under industrialised state, however the Government under the able leadership of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, transformed the state in various sectors of the economy particularly in revenue generation and infrastructural development”.

The Institution further stated that,” Kebbi’s IGR was increased from N7.37 billion in 2019 to N13.78 billion in 2020 according to the data released by National Bureau of Statistics and the state has consistently maintained this tempo in order to meet the developmental needs of its citizens.

“And in its quest for increased food production through mechanised farming and to ensure food security to the populace not only in Kebbi but the country as a whole, the State Government formed a partnership with USAID funded West Africa and Investment Hub and the indigenous Rice Production by introducing modern day technology in the production of rice, the idea which has reduced poverty and created employment opportunities especially for women”, they noted.

Sarki,also quoted the Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in his remarks at the event, represented by Alhaji Iliyasu Arzika Jega , Executive Chairman

State Internal Revenue services

expressed great pleasure to join the Chattered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria , CITN 2021 annual dinner and award ceremony.

According to him, ” the Governor commended the CITN for its role in promoting professionalism in the tax profession, valued input to tax policy formulation and advocacy to place taxation at the forefront of our revenue mobilisation efforts.

” Over the last two years, Kebbi State has played host to a number of activities of the Institute including the zonal tax conference and Joint Districts’ Societies Meeting held in January 2020. Most recently, the Institute laid the foundation for the construction of the Secretariat of the CITN Kebbi and District Society'”, he said.

Bagudu further said that Kebbi State Government aligns with the goals and objectives of the Institute because taxation was the fulcrum of economies of developed nations of the world and that Nigeria cannot be an exception.

He said: ” As a state, Kebbi recognises our unique potentials and challenges. It is on account of this, that my administration has focused on providing critical support to players in the agricultural sector, providing basic infrastructure to support economic activities, increased access to education to mention but few.

” These actions are necessary to build a foundation upon which we can push for people to pay their taxes. As we all know, taxation is based on income.

“As to the crux of today’s event, the conferment of a merit award on Kebbi State Government, I commend the Institute for finding the State Government worthy of this award. I accept the award on behalf of the State Government. I assure you that we will continue to perform our role as a government for the ultimate benefit of the good people of Kebbi State,I thank you ‘ , he added.

