Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the appointment of 40 Special Advisers (SAs), 100 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and approved the portfolios of the 16 newly-appointed Commissioners.

The Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, who confirmed the appointments during a press conference in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, stated that the decision regarding their appointments was concluded at the State Executive Council meeting.

“After the maiden meeting of the State Executive Council held at the Council Chamber, all the executive council members have resolved to work together and [are] committed to supporting governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in achieving the desired result for the development of the state,” Yauri stated.

“The state Governor has also approved the appointments of forty Special Advisers and 100 Senior Special Assistants.

“The posting of the Honourable Commissioner and appointments of Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants is with the immediate effect.”

The State Commissioners who have been assigned portfolios include Hajiya Ramatu Gulma, Ministry of Justice; Alhaji Ibrahim Augie, Ministry of Finance; Alhaji Nuradeen Kangiwa, Ministry of Water resources; Alhaji Kaliel Gidado, Ministry of Youth and Sports; Hajiya Rakiya Ayuba, Ministry of commerce and industry; and Alhaji Mamuda M. Warra, Ministry of information and Culture.

Others are: Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, Ministry of Lands and Housing; Alhaji Aminu Karaye, Ministry of Animal Health; Alhaji Magawata Aliero, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education; Alhaji Hassan Shalla, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Dr Umar Kalgo, Ministry of Budget and Economic Development; Prof. Umar Bunza, Ministry of Higher Education; Alhaji Chika Ladan, Ministry of Works and Transport; Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, Ministry of Agriculture; Alhaji Jafaru Muhammad, Ministry of Health; and Alhaji Abdullahi Magoro, Ministry of Information Technology.