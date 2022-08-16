From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the appointment of 12 District Heads.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muhammed Sani Umar and made available to reporters.

According to the statement, those appointed are Mustapha Usman Adamu as District Head of Kaoje ((Sarkin Bargun Kaoje ), Bagudo Local Government, Alhaji Musa Usman Bashar as District Head of Makera (Marafan Makera), Birnin Kebbi Local Government, Alhaji Haruna Iliyasu Bashar ChikaSoro as District Head of Raha, ( Magajin Raha), Bunza Local Government, Aliyu Badaji Kwakkwaba as the District Head of Kwakkwaba, Dandi Local Government, Abubakar Saidu Y. Abarshi as the District Head of Yelwa (Ubandoman Yauri), Yauri Local Government while Musa Garba is appointed as the District Head of Ribah, Danko/Wasagu Local Government.

The other District Heads appointed are Dr Sahabi Sule Manga as District Head of Manga, Zuru Local Government, Hon Bala Danbaba Waje, as the District Head of Waje, Danko/Wasagu Local Government, Kamaludeen Abdullahi as the District Head of Marafa, Fakai Local Government, Isah Umar Bajida as the District Head of Bajida, Fakai Local Government, Alhaji Dauda Haruna Noma as the District Head of Banizumbu ( Wasalin Banizumbu), Dandi Local Government while Mansur Hassan has been appointed as the District Head of Gumundai ( Mai Arewan Gumundai), Arewa Local Government Area.

The governor congratulated and wished the new District Heads Allah’s guidance and protection in their new task and responsibilities towards the betterment of their people in their respective domains.