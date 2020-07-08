Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the appointment of five new District Heads and one Councilor in Argungu Emirate Council.

Their appointments were contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Rt Hon Hassan Muhammed Shalla, and issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

The new appointees, according to the statement, include Hassan Suleiman Jega as District Head of Dangamaji, Jega Local Government, Umaru Mohammed Dodo Aliero as District Head of Sabiyel, Aliero Local Government and Dr Abubakar A Koko as District Head of Lani, Koko Besse Local Government.

Others are Aliyu D Zagga as District Head of Kende, Bagudo Local Government, Bashar Aliyu Muzan Kimba as District Head of Kimba, Jega Local Government, while Alhaji Kabiru Abdullahi is appointed as Kokanin Kabi, a Councillor, in Argungu Emirate Council, Argungu Local Government.

The commissioner congratulated all the appointees and wished them God’s guidance and protection in carrying out their new tasks and responsibilities towards bettering the lives of the people in their respective domains.