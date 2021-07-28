From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the renovation of 36 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state.

State Commissioner for Health Alhaji Jafar Muhammad, who disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, said the renovation of the PHCs comes under the auspices of the Saving One Million Lives Program in the state towards achieving Universal Healthcare coverage for all in the 225 wards of the 21 local government areas of the state.

According to him, 134 PHCs have already been revitalised towards improving the quality of healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.

‘The renovation of the 36 PHCs is going to improve healthcare services at the grassroots level in order to revitalise all Primary Healthcare Centres of 225 wards in the state,’ he stated.

‘So far, in his quest to improve the lives of people especially at the grassroots level, His Excellency has revitalised and improved the quality of service in 134 PHCs.

‘There will be an additional 36 PHCs in the drive to be renovated and revitalised under the auspices of ‘Saving One Million Lives programme.;

Muhammad added that the renovation of the PHCs would bring about quality service so as to have PHCs with functional pharmacies, water systems and laboratories among others at the local level.

The health commissioner thanked the governor for his invaluable support to the Ministry of Health in its mandate to deliver quality healthcare services to the people of the state

