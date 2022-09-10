From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu embarked on a sympathy visit to Zuggu village in Andarai District of Maiyama local government and Yar Besse village of Shanga local government.

The governor was at Zuggu village to commiserate with the community over the recent bandit attack in the village during which some of the bandits were also neutralised by members of the community in the area.

Addressing a cross-section of the residents in Zuggu, the governor commended the community for their courage to repel the attack from the bandits.

The governor described the resilience and effort of the community to defend themselves as courageous and worthy of commendation.

Bagudu said those who lost their lives in the effort of defending themselves did not die in vain but died as martyrs.

“We are here to sympathise with you over the unfortunate incident and also to commend your extraordinary effort of defending yourselves. People of Zuggu, I commend you for displaying the courage to defend yourselves ‘he said.

The governor explained that insecurity was not only peculiar to Kebbi State and that most of the attacks were a result of the incursion of bandits from neighbouring states.

He appealed to residents to be wary of rumour mongers and those spreading false information capable of scaring away people from their homes.

“We should be our brother’s keepers in a period of despair but not to pass false information that could instil fear,” he advised.

He commended security agents and held special prayers for the repose of those who lost their lives during the attack.

The village head of Zuggu, Hamisu Magaji, the Councillor of the area, Adamu Abubakar as well as the district head of Andarai, Alhaji Muhammad Bunu Andarai expressed gratitude to the governor for the visit, particularly for the relief assistance.

The governor also visited the IDP camp at Liba Primary school where he sympathised with the victims, allayed their fears and prayed for the return of peace.

In Yar Besse village of Shanga local government, governor Bagudu also visited some of the houses and farmlands affected by floods to assess the situation.

While sympathising with the community in the area of the incident, Bagudu described the incident as a natural disaster destined by God and pledged the state government’s commitment to continue to offer more assistance to the victims.

He prayed Allah to guard against a recurrence of such incidents.

Responding, the District Head of Shanga, Alhaji Nasiru Jafaru expressed sincere gratitude to the governor for the visit.

The Vice Chairman of the local government, Hon Adamu Ladan also thanked the governor for his compassion for the victims as well as the relief assistance from the State Government.

The governor was also in Dakingari to condole with the family of late Alhaji Abubakar Landi Dakingari who died recently from a protracted illness at FMC Birnin Kebbi.

He prayed Allah to forgive him, grant him Aljannah Firdausi and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor was received by the Lamido Dakingari, Alhaji Jafar Haliru.

The Governor made a stop over to inspect the cassava farm in Maiyama and the ongoing reconstruction of Kawara bridge in Suru local Government.

The Governor was accompanied by the Acting Head of Service Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena, the Chairman of Maiyama, Hon Zaiyanu Muhammad Bello, the Vice Chairman of Shanga, Hon Adamu Ladan, Chairman of Koko Besse local Government, Hon Yahaya Bello Koko and the district heads of the area.