From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has condoled with Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and Kontagora Emirate over the demise of Alhaji Saidu Umaru Namaska, the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora.

Governor Bagudu accompanied by Governor Bello and other top Niger State Government functionaries were at the palace of the late emir at Kanwuri in Kontagora where hundreds of sympathisers thronged to the palace.

Governor Bagudu, commiserating with the Niger governor, council members of the late emir and sympathisers at the palace, prayed that God forgives the deceased and admit him into Aljannah Firdaus.

He also prayed that God grant his family and people of the emirate the courage to bear the irreparable loss.

‘We are here on behalf of the Government and people of Kebbi State to offer our heartfelt condolences to Governor Sani Bello and the entire people of Niger State.

‘I pray that Allah forgives him and make Aljannah Firdaus his final abode. I also pray that God will give you the courage to bear the irreplaceable loss,’ the governor stated.

Governor Bagudu recalled his secondary school days in the emirate and the fatherly advice he used to get from the late emir.

In a remark, Governor Bello thanked and appreciated the visit by Governor Bagudu and his entourage.

He described the visit as a laudable gesture capable of strengthening the long-existing bond of cordial relationship between the people of Kebbi State, Kontagora Emirate and Niger State in general.

He extolled the good virtues and indelible works of the late Emir over the long years he was on the throne.

‘The good works of late Emir, Alhaji Saidu Namaska transcended beyond the borders of Kontagora up to Kebbi State.

‘The coming of my brother, the Kebbi State Governor is a laudable testimony of the existing relationship between Kontagora and Kebbi State,’ he said.

He also commended the late monarch for his vital effort to address insecurity in the area.

Earlier, special prayers were held by Malan Alaramma and Prof Muhammad Abubakar Kaoje for the repose of the soul of the late Emir, peace and unity in the country.

The duo recited various verses of the Holy Quran as du’a in memory of the late Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Umaru Namaska, the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora.

Alhaji Namaska died in the early hours of Thursday in Abuja after a brief illness. He was aged 84 and until his death, remained one of the longest-serving emirs in northern Nigeria, having spent over 46 on the throne.

Kebbi House of Assembly member representing Yauri constituency Alhaji Sani Rukubulo, Prof Muhammad Abubakar Kaoje, the State Standing Committee on Bio-fuel Chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Gado Marafa, and the Chairman of the Health Insurance Scheme accompanied the Kebbi governor on the visit.

