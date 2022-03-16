From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has ordered the immediate release of N3.097 billion for the payment of workers gratuities, death benefits for the state, local government and LGEA staff who were disengaged in 2019.

Acting Head of Service Alhaji Safiayanu Garba Bena confirmed this in a statement made available to reporters.

He explained that the government action was in continuation of the payment of workers gratuity and death benefits.

According to him, ‘this is in addition to the earlier directive on the 17th of January, 2022 for the release of N381,778,623.68 as balance for State Workers who retired from service in 2017 and 2018.

‘The directives for the two releases were from the 6 Billion Naira earlier approved by the Governor, while reconciliation exercise is continuing in respect of 2020 and 2021.’