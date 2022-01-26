From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has directed the Public Works Agency under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Bello Dantani, the former deputy governor of the state, to embark on renovation of the Dadin Kowa Market in Maiyama Local Government Area which was razed by fire recently.

This was disclosed by Dantani while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

It could be recalled that Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu was in the Dadin Kowa market on Sunday to assess the level of destruction caused by fire and sympathise with the victims.

According to him, ‘already stakeholders of the local government and the affected victims have met on the issue to ensure the involvement of those concerned in the local government.

‘Engineers from the state ministry of Works have been mobilised to the market in compliance with the directives of the governor to ensure prompt action,’ he said.