From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has donated the sum of N1.5 million and 600 bags of rice to the 2021 Batch A Stream II NYSC members currently undergoing their orientation exercise and their camp officials.

Spokeswoman Hajia Hadiza Idris, who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, disclosed that the governor made the donations during his unscheduled visit to the Corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Dakingari, in Suru Local Government Area of the state.

According to the statement: ‘His Excellency, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, paid an impromptu visit to NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Dakingari, Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

‘While leaving he promised the Corps members better welfare services in camp and after camp.’

She went into further detail that ‘Governor Bagudu made the unexpected visit on Sunday 30th May 2021 as at the time the 2021 Batch A Stream II Corps members were lined up to be served their lunch at the Camp kitchen. He had a little interaction with the Corps members in the area of their welfare.

‘While leaving, the Governor ordered for the supply of five hundred bags of rice for the Corps members and instantly gave cash of five hundred thousand naira to the corps members.

‘While the camp officials received the sum of one million naira cash and one hundred bags of rice was ordered to be supplied to the camp officials.’

Idris added that the Governor had promised to immediately solve the problem of epileptic power supply to the camp.

‘Corps members appreciated the Governor’s visit and his commitment to improve the welfare of all corps members deployed to service in Kebbi State.

‘This kind of gestures has been the usual characteristics of the Governor whenever and wherever he meets a gathering of Corps members. And before midnight the 600 bags of rice arrived at the camp.’