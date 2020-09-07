Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has inaugurated State Steering and Technical Committees on women projects going on in the State.

Bagudu, while inaugurating the committee, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Col (retd) Samaila Yombe Dabai, charged members to be transparent, accountable and involved all stakeholders for better results.

He said: ‘These are the very important projects for all of us… projects available to support women at various Local Government Areas, 18,000 beneficiaries to be selected in each of the three participating Local Government Areas.

‘This is a World Bank programme that Kebbi State is competing with other States…They make allocation of money like 100 million dollars for six States. The more you work harder, the more money you will get.’

Governor Bagudu, who appealed to the Committee to be accountable and comply with the World Bank procedures, said their compliance and success could be a model that other States would emulate.

‘The money is distributed equally among the States. So, meeting the deadline is important, organisation and keeping the record is important. Complying with the World Bank projects procedures is important.’

Bagudu also urged the Ministry of Women Affairs to seeks for more opportunities for women, involving them in all ongoing projects and programmes of the government.

‘It is responsibilities of Women Affairs to reach out to must of Ministries, be it Ministry of Education, Agriculture, and ask how women will gain from their programmes. You are suppose to ensure that in any government programme women are adequately made provision for that would enhance their participation, their benefits and welfare.’

In his reaction, Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Col (retd) Samaila Yombe Dabai on behalf of the committees, promised to discharge their duties accordingly, stressing that they would not let the government down.