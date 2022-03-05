From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF)Abubakar Chika Malami have lauded the management of the Air Unity Aviation Service Nigeria Ltd over the establishment of the Aviation College in Birnin Kebbi.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the college, situated in Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, was performed by Bagudu alongside Malami, and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony, Bagudu linked the success story of the aviation college, coming to the state to his successors, former governors of the state, Adamu Aliero and Alhaji Saadu Nasamu Dakingari who had constructed the airports during their tenures.

According to him, ‘we would have been here for the commissioning of the project. But because over the last few years, all stakeholders in Kebbi State have unanimously united, agreed that the best way to continue to develop our state is to cooperate with each other and support investors. To show respect to investors and go the extra mile to give the investors the confidence comfort that the whole state is available to support their investment.

‘So that they can be making their money and achieve their objectives while helping in the development of our state. And that is one of the reasons we all gathered here today irrespective of our fields, careers, different spheres of life.

‘This is to assure you that we are not only appreciating you, we are available to make sure you are performing so that this Air Unity Aviation College is completed within the stipulated time.’

He stated further that ‘before then, there was preexistence airport though small by Senator Adamu Aliero, the Airport Airborne was constructed by His Excellency, Alhaji Saadu Nasamu Dakingari. Governance is a work in progress. So from that, today, the airport constructed by Dakingari has served as a path in deciding the coming of Air unity to Kebbi State to start the Aviation college. And I hope they will not stop there.’

Bagudu disclosed that the Air Unity’s existence in Kebbi would assist a lot to start transportation of gold to West African countries following the approval of President Muhammad Buhari for the former takeoff of Artisanal Miner in Kebbi State.

In his remarks, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Chika Malami (SAN) also described the establishment of the Aviation College by Air Unity in Kebbi as a result of the hard work of the present administration under the leadership of Governor Bagudu.

According to him, ‘I believe that you are living witnesses to the fact that, in association to the concentration of this Aviation College, His Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has been working around the clocks to ensure that air cargo and other services among other come to Kebbi. It may interest you to note that the efforts of His Excellency are not limited to land and sky, he has also extended it to ensure that railways service that will connect Kebbi State and indeed to neighbouring states.

‘So, in a nutshell, I believed, it is not out of place, if I conclude with a single remark that, the government of Kebbi State is indeed covering the state in the land, sky and rail.’

Malami also commended the Chairman of the Air Unity, Captain Nuhi Haruna for considering Kebbi State for the project, stressed that the state government has provided the enabling environment, infrastructure facilities among other things for investors to succeed in the state.

Earlier the Chairman of the Air Unity Captain Nuhu Haruna, represented by a director at the company, Mrs Magdalene N Osode, said that the company decided to bring the college to the state because of its to other West Africa Countries, as well as the Birnin Kebbi operation hub likely influence on other states.

‘The choice of Birnin Kebbi as the operational hub is influenced by the state immensely investors friendly. The seasonal weather conditions and conducive environment for the opportunity in the North-West geopolitical zone and neighbouring states.

‘In this new age of fastening your belts, time is money, the Air Unity Aviation Service and Airlines is taking the advantage to increase its operation in airline and cargo within Nigeria and West Africa region.’

The Deputy Governor of Kebbi State Col Samaila Yombe Dabia (retd), who double as the Chairman of Establishing steering Committee, explained that the state is making a lot of progress in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, sports which he attributed to the provision of enabling environment by the state government.