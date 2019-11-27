Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Wednesday presented total sum of N138 ,135,831,705 billion as 2020 budget before the state House of Assembly.

The budget which he tagged, ‘Budget of continuity’, was an 8.8% decrease from 2019’s budget of N151 billion.

Governor Bagudu disclosed in his presentation that the capital expenditure stood at N86.7 billion and recurrent expenditure at N51.41 billion, respectively.

“This 2020 budget is the budget of continuity. We are going to diversify and invest more on our economy. No road will be abandoned whether the inherited ones or the new ones.”

Governor Bagudu, who acknowledged the cooperation of the House of Assembly members for the past five years, noted that their support has contributed a lot to the remarkable achievements recorded by his administration.

He noted that the 2019 budget had recorded up to 70-89 percent implementation, despite challenges in IGR generation, stressing that his administration requires the support of all citizens of the state to be good ambassadors in order to attract investors.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Samaila Abdulmumin Kamba, assured the Governor that the lawmakers would not delay the passage of the budget.