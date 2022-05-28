From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has won the Kebbi Central senatorial district ticket unopposed at the party primary, which was held at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, following Senator Muhammadu Adamu Aliero’s withdrawal from the race.

In a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the APC and made available to reporters in Birnin Kebbi on the eve of the party primary, Sen Aliero alleged that there were irregularities in the selection of the party’s delegates and conduction of the primaries.

In the letter entitled, “Withdrawal From Participation in Kebbi Central Senatorial District Primaries, he claimed that: “My withdrawal will enable me to confer with my people, political associates on the next line of action. I’m a rallying point and leader who must at all times be subject to, and ready to defend the interest of those who have reposed their trust in me.”

While addressing his supporters in Birnin Kebbi, Aliero who did not disclose whether he is going to dump APC insisted that he has no option but to take a decision after thorough consultation with his people.

Governor Bagudu won the Kebbi Central senatorial comprising of six Local Government Areas unopposed. The councils include Birnin Kebbi, Aliero, Bunza, Koko-Base, Kalgo, Maiyama, Jega and Gwandu.

Declaring Bagudu as the winner, the Returning officer, Hon Kelechi Njoku, announced that the governor scored 445 votes.

“As a Returning Officer, I hereby declare that His Excellency, Governor Bagudu is the winner of the Kebbi Central senatorial primary of the APC,” he announced.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Bagudu, who accepted the nomination, commended all the members of the APC, and the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for their support and promised to continue to serve the state in any capacity.

