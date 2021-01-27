From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has condoled the families of those killed as a result of bandit attacks in Munhaye village of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The governor sued for lasting peace and unity across the state and Nigeria in general.

Speaking during a condolence visit to Munhaye Community, the governor expressed deep regret in regard to the attack on Munhaye village, Danko Wasagu, resulting in the loss of lives including two soldiers killed by the bandits.

‘I am here to assess the situation sequel to the dastardly attacks and see things for myself,’ the governor said.

‘I am also here to express my sincere condolences to the bereaved families, as well as pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased persons.

‘I am also fervently praying for the speedy recovery of the injured persons, as well as the recovery of the missing ones.’

The governor also acknowledged the invaluable and patriotic efforts of the Officers and men of the various security agencies, especially the military working and sacrificing their lives, round the clock, to ensure the prevalence of peace.

He also lamented that some of them had paid the supreme prize with their lives, in the bid to combat the myriad of security challenges.

The governor further stressed that dialogue was the most appropriate option for any problem and misunderstandings.

He said that, without dialogue, such emerging security challenges will only be aggravated.

He appealed to people in the community to be tolerant with each other, saying that ” being tolerant with each other is the only panacea for peace ‘.

Bagudu stressed the need for all and sundry to be patient and tolerant with each other, as well as be each other’s brother’s keeper.

He also pointed out that in every tribe there were some bad elements which are capable of causing violence, hence the need for such bad eggs to be identified and handed over to relevant authorities for the law to take its course.

The governor while promising government’s assistance to the victims, called for synergy among the traditional rulers, security agencies and the community.

Earlier, the Chairman of Danko Wasagu Local Government, Suleiman Sahabi and the Chief of Wasagu Chiefdom, Muktar Muhammad thanked and appreciated the visit and commended the governor for his concern about the security of lives in the area since the onset of insecurity in their localities.

Hon Hamza Haliru Wasagu, representing Danko Wasagu constituency in the State House of Assembly also thanked the governor for the commiseration visit, he appealed for the presence of more security in the area.

He acknowledged the concerted efforts taken by governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and how concerned he is about the situation in the area.

The lawmaker called on people of the area to see the situation as destined by God and only Him (God) can salvage the situation with sustained prayers from them.

In his remarks, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, representing Kebbi South, after commiserating with the community, explained that the federal government with Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu would take whatever measure necessary to restore lasting peace in the area.

He thanked the security for their resilience and sacrifice while calling on the community members to provide credible intelligence information to security agencies.