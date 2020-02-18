Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The maiden edition of Abuja Beach Soccer tournament has ended with Kebbi Beach Soccer Club (Kebbi Fishers) emerging as the Champions of the tournament played at the Jabi Lake Park, Abuja .

The final matchday of the tournament was not devoid of fireworks and thrills as high-flying Kebbi Beach Soccer Club (Kebbi Fishers) defeated hosts, Abuja Beach Soccer Club 8-4 to lift the trophy.

The Coach Abdullahi Isa tutored side, easily exerted their dominance in the game as the likes of Hammed Kareem and Chidozie Frank found the back of the net on multiple occasions.

The final day registered huge fan attendance and had dignitaries like the Legendary former Nigerian Athlete, Ambassador Mary Onyali who represented the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya Kwande and Engr Musa Nimrod who represented Nigeria Football Federation and Nigerian Volleyball Federation respectively.

Highlights of the event also featured presentation of awards to some outstanding Individual players in the tournament notably, the indomitable Captain of Kebbi Fishers, Hammed Kareem who was named as the most valuable player of the tournament while

Emeka Ogbonna of Kwara Beach Soccer Club finished as the tournament’s highest goalscorer.

The Chairman of Kebbi Beach Soccer, Mahmud Hadejia commended the performance of the team in the tournament describing it as marvelous performance..

“Undoubtedly, Kebbi Beach Soccer Club’s performance accentuated their profound experience and exposure who are ranked number one in the African continent”.

He used the opportunity to dedicate the victory to His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, His wife Dr.Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu and the great people of Kebbi State for their unwavering support throughout the teams exploit.

He further assured the State Government of the Club’s commitment and determination to continue showcasing Kebbi State in good light around the world and promised an improved Kebbi Beach Soccer Sallah Tournament later in May this year with international players and officials already confirming their participation.

It will be recalled that the Kebbi Beach Soccer Club won last year’s international Sallah tournament in Kebbi and also participated at the World Winners Club Championship in Alanya, Turkey where they competed among the best teams in the world.

Four teams namely, Abuja Beach Soccer Club, Kwara Beach Soccer Club, Kebbi Beach Soccer Club (Kebbi Fishers) and Badagry United Beach Soccer Club participated in the maiden tournament which started on Friday 14/2/2020 and ended on 16 /2/2020.