From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The 2022/2023 Kebbi Beach Soccer League Super Four (4) would kick off today (Thursday), January 26, 2023, at Sani Abacha Bypass, Birnin Kebbi with two games.

The President of African Beach Soccer Union(ABSU)Mr. Mahmud Hadejia confirmed this in a statement made available to newmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Hadejia,stated that: “Group B leaders, Iliyasu Sports Cafe Beach Soccer Club (BSC), and Group A runners-up, Marshal Academy BSC will play the first game of the day by 4:00 pm.

“Iliyasu Sports Cafe BSC qualified for the Super 4 with a first-place finish from Group B after a total number of 16 points from eight games. Marshal Academy BSC with 18 points qualified as Group A runners-up”.

He explained that in the second game of the day, Group A winners, Magatakarda BSC, and Group B runners-up, Dallatun Kalgo BSC will set the sand ablaze by 5:00 pm.

It could be recalled that,Magatakarda BSC won seven out of its eight games to top Group A with 21 points.

He said that, Dallatun Kalgo BSC finished the regular season in the second position from Group B with 15 points.

“”At the end of three rounds of matches, a new Champion will emerge to replace last season’s winners, Atiku Bagudu BSC. Atiku Bagudu BSC couldn’t qualify for the Super 4 after a third-place finish in Group A with 13 points, five points behind second-placed Marshall Academy BSC and eight points less than Magatakarda”, he added.