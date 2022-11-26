From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

As the 2022/2023 Kebbi State Beach League kicked off in Birnin Kebbi for the first round of matches, Magatakarda BSC defeated defending champions Yab Foundation BSC by 9 goals to 1 in the first game with Usman Kadi of Magatakarda BSC voted as Man of the match.

In the second game decided,Bam Project BSC also outclassed their opponent Dallatun Kalgo BSC by 6 goals to 1 as Abu Reyes was named as the man who thrilled hundreds of spectators that came around to witness the game.

Two other games that were to be decided for the afternoon session were to postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Action will continue tomorrow morning with Yab Foundation BSC will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat when they take on Atiku Bagudu BSC in the first game of Day 2, as Iliyasu Sports BSC will face Bam Projects BSC, while BBE BSC will take on Dallatun Kalgo BSC as Abdu Hassan Kalgo BSC will battle Marshal Academy BSC for the last game of day 2 of the Kebbi State Beach Soccer League.