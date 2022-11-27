From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Dallatun Kalgo BSC crushed BBE BSC by 7 goals to 1, making it 2 wins from two games with Dallatun Kalgo’s AbdulAzzez Biki voted the man of the match.

In the other games decided today, Iliyasu Sports BSC slow down the pace of Bam Projects BSC as they ensured that Bam Projects BSC defeated in a keenly contested game which ended by 4 goals to 2 in favour of Iliyasu Sports BSC with Dandan Aliyu of Bam Projects BSC picking the man of the match as a consolation to his team.

It was a rousing victory for Marshal Academy BSC as they comfortably dispatched Abdu Hassan BSC by 8 goals to 1 to pick their first win of the first round, with enterprising star Tamuna thrilling spectators with some acrobatic moves.

In the last game of today`s action, defending champions Yab Foundation BSC last minute rush could not help the team after going down 4 goals to 1.

But they battled back late in to sneak in two goals to end the game 4-3 with former champions Atiku Bagudu BSC condemning them to their second defeat of the Kebbi State Beach Soccer League 22/23 season while Hamza Isa of Atiku Bagudu BSC was voted man of the match award.

Action continues tomorrow with Bam Projects BSC taking on Real Sand Stars BSC while Magatakarda BSC will trade tackles with Marshal Academy BSC before Ilayasu Sports BSC then engages BBE BSC and Atiku Bagudu BSC battle it out with Abdu Hassan Kalgo BSC to close day 3 actions.