From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

In the day 3 of the going Kebbi Beach Soccer League( KBSL), Magatakarda BSC picked up their second win of the first round as they pounced Marshal Academy BSC 7-3.

Haliyu Labalaba was voted the man of the match in a game which was filled with lots of intriguing moments as teams fought hard before snatching victories against their opponents.

Similarly,Bam Projects BSC came back to live after falling in their second game as they defeated Real Sand Stars BSC by 3 goals to nil.

In other games of the day, BBE BSC traded tackles with Illayasu Sports BSC, thrilling spectators and making them sit on the edge of their chairs as each team dazzled with goals to force the game into extra time after the game had 6-6 in the regulation time of 3 periods to produce the first extra time of the 22/23 KSBSL season.

It was BBE BSC who finally won in extra time to end the game with 7 goals to 6 as Abubakar Yahaya was voted the Man of the Match.

In the last game, Atiku Bagudu BSC defeated Abdu Hassan Kalgo BSC 4-3 on penalties after both sides could not find a winner during the regulation time and extra time.