From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Beach Soccer League Supper-4 for the 2021/2022 season has kicked off in Birnin Kebbi.

The Super-4 league will be for three days and in a round robin format where the team with the highest number of points will be declared the new winner.

The President of the African Beach Soccer (ABSU), Mahmud Hadejia in statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, disclosed that four beach soccer teams would slug it out among themselves to determine the championship for this season.

According to him, “the match day would feature Illiyasu Sport BSC vs Marshal BSC while Atiku Bagudu BSC would face YAB Foundation BSC.”

He added that the matches, which kick off today, would take place at filing Sukuwa, Sani Abacha Bye-Pass, Birnin Kebbi for three days.