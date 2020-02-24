Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has described the victorious Kebbi beach soccer team as the result of the vigorous efforts of his administration in the last five years.

The team, who presented their trophies to Governor Bagudu on Sunday at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, had won the gold medal in the Abuja tournament and was ranked as the best team in Nigeria.

Governor Bagudu, while addressing the victorious team during their presentation of trophies, noted that their success story was made possible due to their unrelenting and consistent efforts over the years.

“Whether in the Qur’an, Bible or Torah, achievement is not earned by entitlement, it is earned through effort. This will be a good example for our youths, that they should continue to keep on making the effort. Sometimes you lose, sometimes you win. But with your efforts, you can win at last,” the Governor said to the team.

Bagudu, urging the team to be good ambassadors of the state, said the state government will continue to give maximum support to sports in the state.

The Chairman of the Kebbi State Soccer Club, Mahmud Hadejia, told the Governor that the team is now number one in Nigeria and the best in Africa, according to FIFA.

He requested the state to provide the club with a bus to enable them to move around the country whenever they have matches.

Earlier, the Governor’s wife, Dr Zainab S Bagudu, commended the team for their victory and reinstated her commitment to supporting the team as part of her youth development foundation in the state.