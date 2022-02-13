From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

YAB Foundation BSC has defeated its arch-rival, Marshal Academic BSC, through penalties shoot out to emerge as the champion of the 2nd edition of the Kebbi State Beach Soccer Super 4 league.

The final match, which ended 1-1 at the full period of the game, went into the penalties when YAB foundation BSC scores five goals against Marshal Academic BSC which scored four goals.

At the end of the super 4 league held at Fillin Sukuwa beach soccer ground, Atiku Bagudu BSC which was the defending champion emerged as the 3rd runners up from the league which started on September 2021 with 8 Beach Soccer Clubs that participated in the tournament.

While the Most Valuable Player award of the tournament went to Monshur Guguwa of Marshal Academic BSC, the Best Goal Keeper of the tournament was given to Sabi Boy of the same Club. Also, the top goal scorer of the tournament was given to Emeka Ogbona of Atiku Bagudu BSC.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the tournament, Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan, who is also Commissioner for Works and Transport, described the competition as the best league in the history of the Beach soccer league.

He said: This 2nd edition of super is great, it was well organized, well officiated and the crowd is very impressive. There is a lot of improvement from the players, especially these new players among the last four teams. I think Kebbi state as the defending champion, with the new players, talent discovered, would be able to defend it title in Nigeria’s beach soccer league”, he said.

Earlier, the President of the African Beach Soccer Union and Chairman of the Kebbi State Beach Soccer Association noted that the beach soccer in the state has developed with the professional officiating, the mammoth crowd and new talented players discovered in the last super 4 league.

He said: “We have discovered a lot of new tournaments. A lot of them have been discovered and the existing players have really done tremendous input by displaying a lot of professionalism in the league. From what I saw throughout the league, I can say Nigeria are ready to surprise the whole world. Last year, we had the national league and by the time we finished and resume at the international competition, we are going to see the wonder and a lot of surprise from the Nigeria Beach soccer players”, he said.