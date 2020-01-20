Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Basic Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) Kebbi State has disclosed that 1,452 Primary One teachers have been trained and distributed writing materials to 49,000 integrated Almajiris in 501 integrated Quranic schools centres in Kebbi within two years.

The consultant of the programme, Professor Abubakar Bagudo, who stated this during an interactive session with Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu along with other stakeholders on the general overview of the programme in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, disclosed that they have trained 504 facilitators across the state.

According to him, “the programme is a five-year programme and, as part of our activities within two years, we have distributed writing materials to 49,000 integrated Almajiris in 501 integrated Quranic school centres and trained 504 facilitators across the four emirates.

“We have integration lessons currently going on in all the 504 integrated Quranic schools. Over 68,441 pupils’ books and 1,574 teachers’ guide had been procured.

“We have trained 35 master trainers and 1,452 primary one teachers as well as 966 headteachers on leadership, among others.”

He added that 17 participating states were drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country.

The World Bank had approved a credit of 611 million dollars to support Nigeria to tackle the problem of out-of-school children.

In his remarks, Governor Bagudu congratulated Prof. Bagudo on his appointment as the consultant of the programme, stressing that his administration is doing a lot to continue developing the education sector in spite of the paucity of funds in the state.

“I assure you that the government is willing to come up with a revolutionary approach beyond what the World Bank is doing in addressing the problem of out-of-school children and the problem of education,” the Governor assured.