From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the news of the capsizing of a boat in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State as devastating.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by this tragedy.

The President who noted the efforts that were being made to recover more survivors, President extended his gratitude to all those involved in the rescue efforts and wished those injured from the accident quick recovery.

Reports say the boat was overloaded and no official confirmation on the number of casualties has been made.