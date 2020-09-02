Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has condoled with the families in Rugar Gehuru village in Jega Local Government Area, where eight women including children died in a boat mishap.

Bagudu, who was at the Rungar Gehuru village to condole with the bereaved families and residents, expressed deep shock over the incident.

The tragic accident occurred Monday morning when the canoe conveying the women from their village, Rugar Gehuru, to Madaci village for a naming ceremony capsized, resulting in the death of women.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, accompanied by his Commissioner of Finance, Ibrahim Muhammed Augie, and other government officials was received by the village head, Muhammdu Abubakar Ubandoma, while the Chief Imam of the village, Malan Bala Mahammad, led the prayers for the repose of the souls of the deceased, as well as the prevention of the recurrence of such incidents.

Bagudu prayed Allah to forgive the deceased, grant them Aljannat Firdaus (Paradise), and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

Bagudu, who expressed deep shock, also consoled the residents and admonished them to accept it in good faith.

He also promised to rebuild the delapidated mosque of the village, assuring them that the State Government would also look into the possibility of rehabilitating the road leading to the village.

The village head, Muhammdu Abubakar Ubandoma, thanked the Governor and his entourage for the condolence visit.