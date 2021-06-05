From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Leadership of the Senate has donated N10 million to the victims’ families of Warrah boat mishap in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Senator Adamu Aliero who led the Senate delegation, announced the donation in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, during their condolence visit to the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu over the boat mishap.

He noted that the donation would be given to Emir of Yauri Emirate, who will then give it out to the victims’ families. According to him the Senate is deeply concerned by the unfortunate incident, and will ensure that measures are taken by the Nigerian Inland Water Ways to take away trunks and bursting rocks that could cause the perennial accidents.

He said: “We have lost many lives from 2003 to date and anytime the water recedes from the River Niger, we will not have this kind of accident. If these measures are taken, in addition to the one to be taken by HYPPADEC, we will drastically reduce the accident and provide succour to the people living along riverine areas.”

Earlier, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Uzor Orji Kalu who delivered the resolution of the Senate on the incident, told Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu that the entire Senate members were shocked because of the incident. He explained that the Senate Leader, Dr. Abdullahi Yahyah moved a motion over the incident and was seconded by Senator Adamu Aliero.

According to him, the Senate in its wisdom decided to ask the national Inland Water Way to make sure that in the next budget, should provide money to make sure it removes those tree trunks and rocky areas in the river. “The Senate also plans to make special provision of funds to look around that area in terms of what they will be working with the state government inline with the policy of National Inland Water Way and other relief agencies. Senate in its resolution also asked NEMA to go to the area quickly, to see how they can help the people that have survived and reposition them.

“And Senate LSO asked that we should be able to make new laws that will protect our waterways and make sure that such incident do not recur again. The Senate also asked in the resolution that very soon new areas that would improve the waterways should be put in place to take care of the riverine areas.”

While condoling the Governor and people of the state, Senator Orji said: “ we are really touched in what happened. This is one motion that brought a lot of sympathy, a lot of crying on the floor of the Senate and I can see many of Senators, not only from Kebbi state, but across the country.

“The Senate President himself told us to come here immediately, first, to condole with the governor of the state, the people of the state, Emir of Yauri Emirate and the people of Warrah where this incident happened and the local government area.

“So, on behalf of our Senate President, on whose endorsement we are here today and the three Senators from Kebbi State, we want to genuinely ask you to accept our condolences. May the soul of the deceased rest in perfect peace.