From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi The Leadership of the Senate, has donated the sum of N10 million to the victims’ families of Warrah boat mishap in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Senator Adamu Aliero,who led the delegation of the Senate, anounced the donation in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, during their condolence visit to the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu over the boat mishap. He said that the donation would be given to Emir of Yauri Emirate,who will give it out to the victims’ families. According to him, “We are going to Yauri Emirate to deliver the donation for the victims’ families of the boat mishap in the emirate. The Senate is deeply concerned by the unfortunate incident, and it will ensure that measures are taken by the Nigerian Inland Water Ways by taking away trunks and bursting rocks that cause the perennial accidents. “We have lost so many lives from 2003 to date ,and anytime the water recede from the River Niger, we will not have this kind of accident. “If these measures are taken, in addition to the one to be taken by HYPPADEC, we will drastically reduce the accident and provide succour to the people living along river fine areas,” ” he said. Earlier, Chief Whip of the Senate,Senator Uzor Orji Kanu who delivered the resolution of the Senate on the incident, told Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu that the entire Senate members were shocked because of the incident.

He explained that the Senate Leader, Dr. Abdullahi Yahyah moved a motion over the incident and was seconded by Senator Adamu Aliero.

According to him, “the Senate ,in its wisdom decided to ask the national Inland Water Way to make sure that in out next budget,they should provide money to make sure they remove those tree trunks and rocky areas in the river.

” The Senate also plan to make special provision of funds to look around that area in terms of what they will be working with with the State Government inline with the policy of National Inland Water Way and other relief agencies.

“Senate in its resolution also asked NEMA to go to the area quickly, to see how they can help the people that have survived and repositioning them.

” And Senate LSO asked that ,we should be able to make new laws that will protect our water ways and make sure that such incident do not reoccurs again. The Senate also asked in the resolution that,very soon,new area that would improved the water ways should be put in place to take care of the riverine areas “.

While condoling the Governor and people of the state, Senator Orji said: ” we are really touched in what happened. This is one motion that brought a lot of sympathy, a lot of crying at the floor of the Senate and I can see many of of Senators,not only from Kebbi state, but across the country.

“The Senate President himself told us to come here immediately first,to condole the Governor of the state, the people of the state, Emir of Yauri Emirate and the people of Warrah where this incident happened and the local government of the area.

” So, on behalf of our Senate President,on whose endorsement we are here today and the three Senators from Kebbi state, we want to genuinely ask you to accept our condolences. May the soul of the deceased rest in perfect peace. God will be with them”,

In his reaction, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who appreciated the visit of the Senate delegation, informed the Senates team that many states Governors and Nigeria’s Governors Forum have paid his same visit and donated to the victim’s families which have been collating by the Secretary to the State Government.

He added that the state government had purchased flying boats to be use in the areas while Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah also bought modern boat to ease the transportation of the people of the riverine areas.