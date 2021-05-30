From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Bello Matawelle, has donated N30 million to the families of victims of the boat mishap, which occurred at Warrah town in Ngaski Local Government Area of the state.

Matawelle, who made the donation yesterday, during his condolence visit to Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, described the death of the victims as unfortunate.

His words: “Your Excellency, this unfortunate incident has been happening to the people of that area and I know you have been doing your best so that the people of the area are protected from this kind of mishap. But God loves them more than all of us and God has the reason for taking their lives at this time.

“On behalf of the Zamfara State Government, your Excellency, with this tough time we are facing, Zamfara State government has donated N30 million to the victims family, to be used to buy foodstuff for them.”