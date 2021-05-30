From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, has said that the recent boat mishap in Warrah, in Ngaski Local Government of Kebbi State was a major national tragedy .

Masari stated this on Sunday, in Birnin Kebbi,when he led a high powered delegation, for the condolence and commiseration visit to Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

” The tragic incident had consumed the lives of over 100 persons and in Nigeria, just like in other climes, tragedies of such disturbing magnitude call for national mourning and concerns.

” That is why we are here ,on behalf of government and people of Katsina State, to express our deepest condolences and commiseration to the families of the victims, people and Government of Kebbi State,” he said.

Masari also expressed hope that,the deceased have had a good ending and Shahadats, as they died while pursuing their legitimate means of livelihoods, just as they have been affected by a saddening tragedy .

The Katsina State Governor further prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus, speedy recovery of the injured ones, as well as give the bereaved families, people and Government of Kebbi State, the formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

Responding, Kebbi State Governor and Chairman, APC Progressives Governors’ Forum, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, lauded Masari for the invaluable gesture.

” Since when the incident occurred,my brother and leader, Masari, has been following the developments on the search and rescue , and he capped this,with the visit, today .

” This is a remarkable show of love , concern and care and we will continue to cherish it. We will continue to cherish and appreciate our long lasting bond of cordial relationship,” Bagudu, added .

Reeling out an update,Bagudu stated that, so far, 81 dead bodies had been recovered and buried according to Islamic rites , while 22 persons were rescued alive .

The Governor also said that, the search and rescue efforts are still ongoing with the hope of recovering the remaining bodies of the the vicitms.