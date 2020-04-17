Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The main Central Medical store of Kebbi State has been razed by inferno, destroying drugs worth several millions of naira

It was gathered that the store was where the main medical items and drugs belonging to the state were kept.

The fire, according to a witness, lasted up to four hours and consumed medical items and drugs worth millions of naira as well as the building where the medical items were stored.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who physically engaged in the effort to quench the fire and evacuation of some of the items salvaged from the inferno described the incident as a “tragic development.”

He said: “This evening, there was a tragic fire incident at the Central Medical Store, but it was brought under control by the heroic effort of our state fire service and that of Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport supported by security officials, Ministry of Health and its employees.”

Bagudu also commended the efforts of some good Samaritans while thanking the Chief of Staff, SSG, Commissioners of Health, Works, Police, Director SSS, the Commandant of NSCDC and members of the media for their supportive roles in the evacuation of some medical items and in helping to put out the fire.

Although the cause of the fire was still unknown, the governor, however, attributed it to the will of God “It is what God has destined,” he said.