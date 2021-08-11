From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Government has charged members of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) to use their profession to boost revenue generation and assist Nigeria move away from its dependent on crude oil.

Governor Abubakar Bagudu made the call during the laying of foundation of the Revenue House in Birnin Kebbi, named after him.

“Today, Nigeria depends on oil revenue. I want to call on you to revive that trend of taxation so that our revenue generation could take care of our nation.”

Represented by his deputy, Col Samaila Yombe Dabai ((retd)), lauded the institute for the decision to build the gigantic structure in the state.

President of the CITN, Mr. Adesina Adedayo, commended the state government for providing the plot of land for CITN Kebbi State Secretariat, which was christened Abubakar Bagudu Professional House.

State Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue, Illiasu Arzika Jega, said the state government had promised to provide a plot of land for CITN Kebbi Secretariat and that the governor had fulfilled it.

