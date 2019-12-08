Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of Civil Service Commission (CSC), Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammad Mahe has warned the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Auditor General and Surveyor General to shun nepotism, bribery, and corruption during their official duties.

Mahe who stated this while speaking with newsmen after a meeting with the newly appointees at the Commission office at the weekend noted that any wanting official would not be harboured by the Commission.

He reminded them that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari frown at graft in any forms stressed that they must be diligent on duties at all times.

According to him, “as you all know that this administration of President Muhmadu Buhari would not condole bribery, corruption, nepotism, and others. The new officials should try as much as they could to be diligent on duties. Anybody found wanting and the case is referred to our office, we would not cover up such officer “.

Mahe explained that the Commission had met with all the new officials on their documents and their file have been handed over to the Head of Service stressed b the Commission is satisfied with information provided by the appointees.