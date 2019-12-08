Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi
The Chairman of Civil Service Commission (CSC), Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammad Mahe has warned the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Auditor General and Surveyor General to shun nepotism, bribery, and corruption during their official duties.
Mahe who stated this while speaking with newsmen after a meeting with the newly appointees at the Commission office at the weekend noted that any wanting official would not be harboured by the Commission.
He reminded them that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari frown at graft in any forms stressed that they must be diligent on duties at all times.
According to him, “as you all know that this administration of President Muhmadu Buhari would not condole bribery, corruption, nepotism, and others. The new officials should try as much as they could to be diligent on duties. Anybody found wanting and the case is referred to our office, we would not cover up such officer “.
Mahe explained that the Commission had met with all the new officials on their documents and their file have been handed over to the Head of Service stressed b the Commission is satisfied with information provided by the appointees.
Meanwhile, the District Head of Koko town in Koko-Besse Local government of Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Koko and business community of the area have appealed to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to expand the Sabuwar market of Koko into an international market.
The community leader made the call in his palace in Koko local government area at the weekend.
He said in view of the historic record of the market for over 100 years for both local and international business, there was need for the Kebbi government to make the market an international one.
He begged governor Bagudu to fulfill his campaign promise to them of turning the market to international one by constructing more shops and installation all the basic infrastructure.
” Even as it is today, the market attracts a lot of people from different places talkless of when it has become an international market, we begged the governor for its completion pls”, he said.
The Chairman of Koko Besse local government area, Alhaji Yahaya Bello said if the market is expanded and completed, it would serve as a major revenue base for the local government area which according to him the governor has always encouraged.
