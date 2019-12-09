Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Chairman of Civil Service Commission (CSC), Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammad Mahe, has warned the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Auditor General and Surveyor General to shun nepotism, bribery and corruption in doing their official duties.

Mahe, who stated this while speaking with newsmen after a meeting with the newly appointees at the weekend noted that any officer found wanting would not be harboured by the Commission. According to him, “as you all know that this administration of President Muhmadu Buhari would not condole bribery, corruption, nepotism and others, the new officials should try as much as they could to be diligent on duties. Anybody found wanting and the case is referred to our office, we would not cover up such officer.”

Mahe explained that the Commission had met with all the new officials; and their documents and files have been handed over to the Head of Service. He said the Commission was satisfied with information provided by the appointees.

Meanwhile, the District Head of Koko town in Koko-Besse Local government of Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Koko, and business community of the area have appealed to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to expand the Sabuwar market of Koko into an international market.

He begged governor Bagudu to fulfill his campaign promise to t turn the market to international one by constructing more shops and installation all the basic infrastructure.