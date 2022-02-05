From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Chief Judge, Justice Suleiman Muhammad Ambursa has inaugurated the tribunal panels for the February 5th, 2022 local government elections in all the 21 councils in the state.

While Justice Sabiu B. Shuiabu is to serve as the chairman of the Appeal Tribunal Panel, with two others members, Magistrate Yakubu Shuaibu heads the tribunal panel for chairmanship election with two members.

Similarly, Magistrate Umar A. Kallamu is to serve as the Chairman of tribunal panel for the councillorship election with two other members.

While inaugurating the tribunal, Justice Ambursa charged them to adhere strictly to the local government election laws and the oaths of office they took during the inauguration in discharging their duties.

According to him “the two panels are for the local government chairmanship and councillorship election while the other is the appeal panel. What we have done today is in accordance with the provision of the electoral laws of Kebbi state, that in any local government election, there should be election tribunal and an Appeal tribunal.

“We have done our own side and we also pray that politicians would play their own side in accordance with the laws.

“I don’t need to say anything about the conduct of tribunal because they have already taken the oaths of their offices. Anything I will say beside their oaths of offices they have taken would just amount to repetition,” he said.

The CJ charged them to strictly adhere to their oaths of office.