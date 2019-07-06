Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The College of Science and Technology, Jega, Kebbi State, has expelled four female students who were allegedly found engaging in acts of lesbianism, according to the school Provost, Alhaji Aminu Dakingari.

Dakingeri, who confirmed the news to the press in his office while reviewing performance of his administration, said that the affected female students were caught by the school security and hostel cleaners while engaged in the act at the female hostel.

He explained that a disciplinary committee was set up by the school authority to investigate the issue, after which the students were found guilty.

“They accepted that they committed the crime and we just have to expel them from school and they later resorted to threatening my life by sending me text messages, but the security agencies were able to rescue me from them,” the College’s Provost said of the expelled students.

He stated that two of the expelled students are from Kotangora in Niger State while the others are from Sokoto and Kebbi states, respectively.

Dakingari also informed the media that three male students were suspended for breaching the College’s dressing code.

Commending State Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu for supporting the school, Dakingari said: “The school has just been upgraded from Health Technology to College of Science and Technologies, we really appreciate the effort of the state government.”