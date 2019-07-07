Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Provost, College of Sciences and Technologies, Jega, Kebbi State, Alhaji Aminu Dakingari, has said the college has expelled four female students who were found indulging in lesbianism in the school.

Dakingeri, who confirmed this to newsmen yesterday in his office while presenting the scorecards of his administration, said the affected female students were caught by the school security and hostel cleaners while engaged in the act in the school’s female hostel. He explained that a disciplinary committee was set up by the school authority to investigate the issue where the students were eventually found guilty. According to him: “They accepted that they committed the crime and we just have to expel them from school and they later resorted to threatening my life by sending me text messages, but the security agencies were able to rescue me from them”. He stated that two of the expelled students are from Kotangora in Niger State while one each is from Sokoto and Kebbi states. Dakingari, while pointing out further that, three male students were suspended for breaching the dressing code of the school. While commending Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu for supporting the school and ensuring the full upgrading of the institution, Dakingari said: “The school has just been upgraded from Health Technology to College of Science and Technologies; we really appreciate the effort of the state government.”