Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

All the Kebbi State commissioners serving in the fifteen ministries in the state have resolved to dedicate 50 per cent of their March salaries to the preventions of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The spokesman for the commissioners, Commissioner for Information and Culture Alhaji Mahmud M Warra, who confirmed their resolutions in a statement personally issued to newsmen on Sunday, noted that the gesture was to assist government in containing the spread of the disease into the state.

According to him, their committee is “part of our collective resolve as always to support the laudable and people oriented initiatives of His Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in his quest to further move Kebbi State forward.

“Therefore, in view of the prevailing war against the spread of COVID-19, the commissioners and members of the State Executive Council hereby donate 50 per cent of their March salaries in aid of the ongoing formidable efforts by the state government to fight the pandemic .

“This is also to bolster the myriad of […] measures that have so far been employed by the state government to protect the good people of Kebbi State from the coronavirus pandemic…”