From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has commissioned an ultra-modern one story General Outpatient Department, (GOPD) at the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

While perrforming the Ceremony, Kebbi State Governor ,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said his administration has placed premium attention on the provision of quality healthcare to the people.

Bagudu,represented by the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Ja’afar Muhammad, explained that the construction of the GOPD equipped with modern facilities, was a testimony of government’s commitment towards making healthcare services accessible to the people free in the state.

The New GOPD according to him, consists of Medical, Surgical,Peadiatric Out Patient Department and other sub speciality clinics namely Ear, Nose & Throat, (ENT), Opthalmology, Dermatology, DOTs, Physiotherapy Unit & HIV Counselling and Testing Unit.

He further said that Kebbi State Government has began the process of updating and optimizing the Dental Department and the operating theatre at the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi in line with modern technology towards improved healthcare delivery.

Bagudu cautioned staff and patients to strictly observe health stipulation by keeping the building safe as well as absolutely imbibe hygienic measure.

In his remark, Dr. Aminu Haliru Bunza, Permanent Secretary and Chief Medical Director who was chief host at the commissioning ceremony expressed their appreciation to the state government over the completion of the structure.