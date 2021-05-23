From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KECHEMA) has enrolled 33,938 beneficiaries of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) programme into the National Health Insurance Scheme in the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of KECHEMA, Alhaji Aliyu Jajirma, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

“Kebbi State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KECHEMA) which is the Kebbi State Social Health Insurance Agency has successfully completed the enrollment of 33,938 beneficiaries of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) programme in the state to cover the total sum disbursed to the state by the National Insurance Scheme (NHIS),” Jajirma said.

He also confirmed that 100 per cent enrollment had been achieved in the exercise, adding that the state had become the second in the whole country after Anambra State to have completed the exercise.

He said: “Interestingly, the BHCPF beneficiaries have since started accessing health services in all the 21 local government areas of the state.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of KECHEMA, Dr Jafar Augie, has advised those in charge of the facilities and other stakeholders to abide by the implementation guidelines of the BHCPF in order to avoid sanctions.